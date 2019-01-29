School closures and bus cancellations for Tues. Jan. 29, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Cancellations:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.

Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards: All buses are cancelled but school remain OPEN.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Peel District School Board: All schools are closed including before and after school programs and night school.

District School Board of Niagara: Buses are cancelled but schools remain open. Secondary exams will be rescheduled.

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled but schools remain open. Secondary exams will be rescheduled.

Operating:

York Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board: All buses are running and schools are open