School closures and bus cancellations for Mon. Jan. 21, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, January 21, 2019.

Operating:

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and transportation services are running, however there are several delays.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and there are no bus cancellations today.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: There are no bus cancellations or school closures today. A reminder today is a PD Day for elementary schools.

Peel District School Board: Buses are running and all schools are open.

Bus Cancellations:

District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board: Student Transportation is cancelled today. Schools for both school boards remain open today.

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: Transportation for all bus zones has been cancelled due to extreme cold weather. Schools will remain open.

Durham Student Transportation Services: All buses have been cancelled due to the extreme cold temperatures. Schools remain open.

York Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board: Due to inclement weather, all school buses have been cancelled for today. Schools will remain open.

Simcoe County: All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled due to current extreme weather conditions, visibility concern and road condition. Schools remain open.

Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All school buses are cancelled today, however schools remain open.