School closures, bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019:
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN but transportation is cancelled.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are OPEN and transportation is running.
District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN and transportation is running.
York Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board: All schools are OPEN but transportation is cancelled.
Peel District School Board: All schools are OPEN but buses are cancelled.
Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.
Columbia International College: School is closed.
Mohawk College: All campuses are closed.
McMaster University: All campuses are OPEN.
Niagara College: All campuses are OPEN.
Trinity Christian School: School is closed.
Calvin Christian School: School is closed.
Halton Waldorf School: School is closed.
Providence Christian School: School is closed.
Hamilton District Christian High School: School is closed.
Kehila Heschel: School is closed.
