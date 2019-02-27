;
School closures, bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Posted:       Last updated:
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN but transportation is cancelled.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are OPEN and transportation is running.

District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All schools are OPEN and transportation is running.

York Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board: All schools are OPEN but transportation is cancelled.

Peel District School Board: All schools are OPEN but buses are cancelled.

Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.

Columbia International College: School is closed.

Mohawk College: All campuses are closed.

McMaster University: All campuses are OPEN.

Niagara College: All campuses are OPEN.

Trinity Christian School: School is closed.

Calvin Christian School: School is closed.

Halton Waldorf School: School is closed.

Providence Christian School: School is closed.

Hamilton District Christian High School: School is closed.

Kehila Heschel: School is closed.



