School bus cancellations for Mon. Jan. 28, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, January 28, 2019.

Bus Cancellations:

Peel District School Board: All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open for those who can make it safely.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are running to St. Andrew, St. Benedict and St. Peter in Orangeville. All other buses are cancelled and schools are open.

Operating:

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and there are no bus cancellations today.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and transportation services are running, however there are several delays.

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses are running and schools are open.

District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board: All buses are running and schools are open.

Durham Student Transportation Services: All buses are running and schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board and York Region District School Board: All buses are running and schools are open.

Simcoe County: All buses are running and schools are open.

Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All school buses are running today. Due to the forecast of snow starting later today, there may be delays on bus routes in the afternoon.

Student Transportation Services of Brant Haldimand Norfolk: School buses are running in all zones and schools are open.