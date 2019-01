School bus cancellations and closures for Wed. Jan. 30, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Cancellations:

District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN. Secondary exams have been rescheduled for Thursday.

Closures:

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority will be closed today.