School bus cancellations and closures for Mon. Feb. 25, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and closures for Monday, February 25, 2019.

Cancellations

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All transportation has been cancelled but schools are OPEN.

District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All transportation has been cancelled but schools are OPEN.

Grand Erie District School Board: All schools and board facilities in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk are closed. All transportation has been cancelled in Zones 1, 2, and 3. All Brantford schools are OPEN and transportation is running. Grand Erie Six Nations transportation has been cancelled.

York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board: All transportation has been cancelled but schools are OPEN.

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: Schools are OPEN but transportation has been cancelled for Zone 1.

Peel District School Board: All buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are OPEN.

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board: All transportation has been cancelled. St Andrew, St Peter and St. Benedict Schools in Orangeville are closed today. All other schools are OPEN.

Simcoe County District School Board: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.

School closures

Trinity Christian School is Burlington is closed.

Hamilton District Christian High School is closed.



