;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

School bus and horse drawn buggy collide, OPP investigates

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Arran-Elderslie, collision, crash, ontario provincial police, opp


The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a school bus and a horse drawn carriage collided in Arran-Elderslie.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Concession 10 and Sideroad 5.

Police say all five passengers in the buggy were injured. One person was taken to hospital via air ambulance while another was transported by land ambulance. Both victims suffered life threatening injuries. The other three passengers were also taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say there were students on the school bus when the crash happened but they were not hurt. The bus driver was brought to hospital for a medical assessment.

Members from the West Region OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Team have been called in to assist with the investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



LATEST STORIES

School bus and horse drawn buggy collide, OPP investigates

Hamilton man found inside dumpster taken to hospital

Mac women's basketball team seeking first national championship

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php