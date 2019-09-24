Scarborough man charged for trafficking cocaine: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested a 22-year-old man following a traffic stop in Wawa, Ont.

Police pulled over a vehicle after it was allegedly caught speeding on Highway 17 around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

While speaking with the driver, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

“The driver voluntarily surrendered a small quantity of cannabis to police. Upon searching the vehicle for additional cannabis, police located approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine,” said OPP in a news release.

Pablo Tarditti, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, cannabis readily available, and speeding.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.