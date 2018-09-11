;
Saskatoon police ‘want it that way’ in lip sync video

Police in Saskatoon have taken on the lip sync challenge because they ‘want it that way’.

The force’s video has been shared more than 50,000 times on social media.

“We weren’t officially challenged from a Police Service so we won’t be throwing down any challenges ourselves, but if anyone thinks they can one up our efforts, feel free!,” said Saskatoon police on their Facebook page.

The video has been viewed more than two million times on Facebook and nearly 120,000 on their YouTube channel.

Hamilton Police Service also took on the lip sync challenge producing a video of “Whatever it takes” by Imagine Dragons. It has also been widely shared on social media.



