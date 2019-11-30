Santa flew into Waterdown today for the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

Thousands turned out to watch the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade this evening in Waterdown and they waited until the very end to see jolly old Saint Nick!

Before Santa made his grand entrance, dozens of floats decorated with Christmas lights made their way through the town.

Some kids dressed up and waved to the crowds, while others lined the streets and watched as more than 45 000 participants in the parade performed in what has been a staple Christmas event in the Flamborough community.

The floats were judged during the parade, with judges looking for best float based on music, lighting, presentation, imagination and that wow factor.

Light the Way for Santa has always kicked off the holiday season in the community.

Organizers collected donations tonight to help fund next year’s parade . Each year it costs approximately $40 000 to organize, which is all raised through fundraising.