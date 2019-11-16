Santa Claus spending the weekend in the Golden Horseshoe

Santa Claus is coming to town he made several stops around the Golden Horseshoe. Hundreds turned out for the annual Hamilton parade in his honour.

For decades families have come out to enjoy the Hamilton Santa Claus parade. It’s a staple during the holiday season. The jolly one began his long day in Niagara Falls.

The annual parade sponsored by the Niagara Falls B.I.A attracts a larger crowd every year downtown and this year was certainly no exception.

More than a thousand people were in the parade and thousands more lined the streets to see the parade which featured 12 amazing marching bands, lots of colourful floats and many dazzling entertainers from near and far.

Dave Charbonneau of the B.I.A. says it’s a great community event.