The freezing rain has lead to the cancellation of the annual
Santa Claus parade in Burlington. The freezing rain which is expected to turn to snow early this afternoon is being called a ‘significant weather event’ and city officials are putting personal safety first by cancelling the popular annual event. The parade will not be rescheduled due to complications involved in coordinating 90 floats, bands etc. and road closures.
Santa Claus parade cancelled in Burlington
