Sam Hunt arrested for D.U.I.

Country singer Sam Hunt is facing serious drinking and driving charges after being pulled over in Nashville early this morning. The popular ‘House Party’ and ‘Body Like a Back Road’ singer was stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way road. He was reported to be swerving in and out of the lane. Officers say Hunt had two empty beer containers in the front seat and admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.” He was released on a $2500 bond. His representative had no comment.