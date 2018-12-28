Salvation Army kettle campaign falls short of goal in Hamilton

The 2018 Salvation Army kettle campaign has fallen $60,000 short of its intended target.

Dan Millar, Area Director for Public Relations and Development for The Salvation Army, said this year’s campaign was tough despite the outstanding efforts of volunteers.

“We understand that these are challenging times and the Hamilton community has always been there when times are tough,’ Millar said in a news release. “The dollars raised during the kettle campaign are critical to our ongoing operations, not just at Christmas. We provide programs and services that offer help, hope and dignity to struggling families in the Hamilton area, throughout the entire year.”

On Dec. 10, the organization put out a last minute call out for volunteers in an effort to meet their goal.

The fundraising target for 2018 was $410,000 but only $351,062.00 was donated in the Hamilton area.

Millar says donations can still be received at the public relations office or post marked before Dec 31, 2018 to be counted in the 2018 tax year.