With all the winter weather we’ve had, you may have run out of salt for your driveway and sidewalks and finding some may be tricky. Stores are sold out almost everywhere and as soon as it comes in, it goes out.

Salt isn’t just in short supply for consumers, municipalities in the area are running out of it and contractors have had to start rationing it.

Salt is in such short supply that the City of Burlington is only putting salt down on primary roads and sand will be used everywhere else until the salt quantities improve.

Because of the salt shortage, King and Kerns roads in Burlington have been closed due to the steep incline and the weather. They will be reopened as soon as crews can get them cleared.

The City of Hamilton, the Niagara Region, and Norfolk County all say their salt supply is doing just fine.