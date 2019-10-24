Salmonella outbreak in Ontario & Quebec linked to sausages

An outbreak of salmonella illness that sickened a dozen people in Ontario and Quebec has been linked to a brand of sausage says the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The source of the outbreak is Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausage. Ten people in Ontario and two in Quebec have become sick.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. Public Health says the illness often clears up on its own within a week, but in some cases it can become severe and require hospitalization.