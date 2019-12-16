Sales of electric vehicles plummet in Ontario after rebate cancellation

Sales of electric vehicles have plunged in Ontario since the provincial government cancelled a rebate last year.

According to data from Electric Mobility Canada, sales plummeted during the first half of 2019 by more than 55 per cent compared to the same time period in 2018.

Doug Ford’s Conservatives cancelled a financial incentive program implemented by the previous Liberal government that offered up to $14,000 back for buyers of electric vehicles.

Shortly after the program disappeared, sales dropped significantly. Ontario’s numbers had been on par with other provinces up until that point.

National sales of electric vehicles are still at only 3.5 per cent which is a long way from Ottawa’s target of 10 per cent by 2025.