Salad bags recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says certain salad bags have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

Eat Smart Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad bags in 340-gram packages with a best before date of Feb. 16 2019 are being removed from the marketplace.

The affected product was sold in Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and possibly throughout Canada.

Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the salad bags.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.