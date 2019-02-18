;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Salad bags recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: canada, Eat Smart, kale, ontario, recall, salad

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says certain salad bags have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

Eat Smart Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad bags in 340-gram packages with a best before date of Feb. 16 2019 are being removed from the marketplace.

The affected product was sold in Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and possibly throughout Canada.

Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the salad bags.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.



LATEST STORIES

Salad bags recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Three people hurt in alleged impaired driving crash in Hamilton

Suspicious letter found at post office deemed safe: Hamilton Fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php