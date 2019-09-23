Safe stolen from Service Ontario in Dunnville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter at a government building in Dunnville.

Police were called to the Service Ontario Building on Queen St. around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A witness reported hearing a loud bang and then seeing a person flee in a vehicle.

Police say someone broke into the building and removed a safe containing some cash.

Another witness reported seeing a person enter a vehicle with a large item and then leave the area.

The vehicle is described to be similar to a black Honda Civic. It was last seen traveling westbound on Main St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.