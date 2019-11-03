Running the Hamilton Road2Hope Marathon

Parts of the Red Hill Valley Parkway were closed this morning to make way for those running the Road2Hope Marathon.

Runners had the option to participate in a five or ten-kilometer race and then a full or half marathon.

Some even challenged themselves to hammer the hammer and run in all three races over two days.

Over four-thousand people ran, jogged and walked through Confederation Park.

The race supports a number of charities, including Health Sciences Foundation, The City’s Boys and Girls Club, and Liberty for Youth