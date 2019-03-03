Runners bundle up for Chilly Half Marathon in Burlington

Runners embraced the winter weather on Sunday by taking part in the 23rd annual Chilly Half Marathon.

Participants had the option of running the frigid 5 km, frosty 10 km, or half marathon.

Over 4,000 people participated between all three races with around 3,300 competing in the half marathon.

Race director Kelly Arnott says that this has been the most successful race to date.

“This is our top year ever in terms of numbers,” said Arnott. “We work really hard to bring a lot of people to the race from all sorts of different cities. We set up at the Buffalo Marathon and all the Toronto marathons. We go above and beyond to try and bring new people to Burlington every year.”

Most of the runners live close by in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. However, some participants traveled from New York, Quebec, the Yukon and even South Africa to compete in today’s half marathon.

Around half of the runners at today’s race will also compete in an upcoming spring marathon. A popular choice for many local runners is the Around the Bay Road Race in Hamilton that will take place on March 31st.

The Chilly Half Marathon has pledged $250,000 to Joseph Brant Hospital. So far, the race has raised $180,000 and will continue to add to that total next year.