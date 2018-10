Today was the 27th annual CIBC Run for the Cure event, which raises funds towards breast cancer research.

There was a huge turnout, and organizers are hoping to raise over $500,000. There are 56 different events across Canada that all support the cause. The event began this morning with its 1 km and 5 km runs at 10 am and ended just before noon. Many survivors and supporters for the cause came out to participate in the event.