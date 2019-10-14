Royal Canadian Air Force pilot ejects himself from plane

By
Alex Frisby
-

A Royal Canadian Air Force pilot is reported safe after he had to eject himself from his plane just before an aerobatics show.

The force says the Snowbirds pilot made the call when his jet crashed into an unpopulated area in Georgia on Sunday.

The air force posted this statement on twitter:

No one on the ground was injured.

