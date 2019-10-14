Royal Canadian Air Force pilot ejects himself from plane

A Royal Canadian Air Force pilot is reported safe after he had to eject himself from his plane just before an aerobatics show.

The force says the Snowbirds pilot made the call when his jet crashed into an unpopulated area in Georgia on Sunday.

The air force posted this statement on twitter:

A statement from Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French, Commanding Officer of 431 (Air Demonstration) Squadron on the @CFSnowbirds CT-114 Tutor Ejection pic.twitter.com/JDodgPMdu4 — RCAF (@RCAF_ARC) October 14, 2019

No one on the ground was injured.