Royal baby on the way! Prince Harry and Meghan expecting first child

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in the spring.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account posted the news early Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The royal couple started dating in July 2016 and were married in May 2018.

The announcement comes as Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle, arrived in Sydney to start a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.