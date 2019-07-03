;
Roxodus music festival cancelled due to heavy rain

The highly anticipated Roxodus music festival has been cancelled a week before it was set to begin.

According to festival organizers, the event grounds would not be ready in time. On their website, they say the venue at Edenvale Airport “battled tremendous rainy weather” over the past several months, soaking the grounds and making it hard to produce the festival.

The event was set to run July 11 to 14 in Stayner, Ontario. Headliners for the event included Aerosmith, Nickleback and Lynyrd Skynyrd among others.

Roxodus had promised “a once in a lifetime experience” for rock lovers, and offered up a slate of VIP packages that included celebrity chef catering and an air conditioned tent decorated with skull-themed furniture.

Festival organizers say they will provide information about refunds soon.



Roxodus music festival cancelled due to heavy rain

POPULAR STORIES

