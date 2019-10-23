Roughly 1600 pigs killed in barn fire in South Bruce: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says hundreds of pigs have been killed in a barn fire in South Bruce.

Emergency crews were called to a pig farm operation on Highway 9, just east of Kincardine, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the fire caused “significant losses” with initial estimates being around $1.5 million.

They say between 1500 and 1700 pigs were killed in the blaze and the barn was completely destroyed.

“At this point in time the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature,” said OPP in a news release.

An investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.