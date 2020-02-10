Rotating teacher strike schedule

Strikes by multiple teacher’s unions are scheduled for this week.

Today, Monday February 10, public elementary schools are closed in the Halton District school board.

On Tuesday, another province-wide one day strike will be held by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

Wednesday, public elementary teachers in the Niagara District school board, Waterloo Region District school board and Toronto will hold a one-day strike.

Thursday, no classes for the Hamilton-Wentworth district board and the Grand Erie district school board.

On Friday, one day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge.