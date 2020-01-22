Rotating strikes continue next week in Ontario

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the union representing Ontario public elementary school teachers, will continue with another round of rotating strikes next week.

The strike scheduled for Monday will affect public elementary schools in the Simcoe County, Waterloo Region, Keewatin-Patricia and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate school boards.

According to the ETFO, negotiations are stalled because of the provincial government’s failure to respond to the union’s proposals for more support for students with special needs and addressing violence in schools. However, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation has been the main sticking point for the ETFO.

All four of the major teacher unions in Ontario continue to take part in some form of job action during the contract negotiations with the province.

The following is a list of schools closed due to rotating strikes:

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Thames Valley District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Avon Maitland District School Board

Halton District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Lakehead District School Board

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Bluewater District School Board

District School Board Ontario North East