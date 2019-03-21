Rory McIlroy to play in his first RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton

Big news from Golf Canada this morning as they announced that for the first time ever Rory McIlroy will play the Canadian Open. Rory is just coming off a win at the Players Championship this past weekend, which moves him up to #4 in the world.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Bryan Crawford, the tournament director for the Canadian Open. “Rory is one of the top players in the world, has been one of the top players in the world for quite some time. He’s truly one of the global ambassadors for the game.”

Dustin Johnson, who is #1 in the world will also be playing in the Canadian Open, along with Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker and Jim Furyk. Johnson is the tournament’s reigning champ.

Earlier this week a concert series on the course with Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons was announced. FGL will play Friday June 7th. And The Glorious Sons will play the course on Saturday June 8th.