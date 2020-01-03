Roots Canada CEO Leaves

Roots Canada says its CEO Jim Gabel is no longer with the company. No reason was given. The iconic apparel maker’s chief financial officer Meaghan Roach has been given the job temporarily while an international search firm helps to find a permanent replacement.
