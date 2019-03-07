;
Ron Taverner withdraws from consideration to be the next OPP commissioner

Ron Taverner has pulled out of the running for OPP commissioner, amid backlash over his controversial appointment to superintendent of the Toronto police by long-time friend, Premier Doug Ford.

In a letter sent to community safety minister Sylvia Jones, Taverner writes:

“This decision is not an easy one for me to make. I believe the OPP requires new leadership and a change in culture at its most senior levels. The thousands of men and women who make up the front lines of the OPP deserve leadership that will put their concerns and well-being at the forefront of decision-making. “

The 72-year old Toronto police superintendent says he won’t take on the role given the controversy that surrounded his appointment last year. Premier Doug Ford is a close family friend of Taverner’s and his appointment of him sparked accusations of political interference in his hiring.

Premier Ford released a statement today on Taverner, reading in part:

“On behalf of the government, I want to thank Ron Taverner for putting his name forward. His 50 years of policing experience and support for the front-lines would have been a tremendous asset to the OPP and to the people of Ontario. It is very unfortunate that the opposition has chosen to politicize this process rather than focusing on how we can support our front-line officers.”

The government says interim OPP commissioner Gary Couture will remain in the position.



