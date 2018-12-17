;
Ron Taverner rescinds resignation from Toronto police

Category: Ontario
Tags: commissioner, ontario provincial police, opp, Ron Taverner

Ron Taverner has rescinded his resignation from Toronto police and will return to his old job as superintendent.

Taverner was supposed to start in his new role of OPP Commissioner Monday morning, but asked for a delay until a review of his hiring could be conducted.

Former acting OPP commissioner Brad Blair asked the courts on Friday to order Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube to investigate Taverner’s controversial hiring after the ombudsman declined his request to carry out the probe.

Taverner – a longtime family friend of Premier Doug Ford – did not initially qualify for the OPP position, but the government has said it lowered the requirements for the job to attract a wider range of candidates.

The Progressive Conservatives have repeatedly denied that the premier’s office had anything to do with Taverner’s hiring.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders approved his return to the force late Sunday night and Taverner was back on the job Monday morning.



