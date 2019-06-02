Ron Foxcroft’s FOX 40 whistle is being used while a Canadian team is vying for the title

A Hamilton connection to the NBA finals, a whistle that’s been used in the past 31 league championships and it’s a story that dominated the front page of the Toronto Sun.

Steeltown entrepreneur supplying NBA with whistles. Well that entrepreneur is none other than Hamilton and Burlington’s Ron Foxcroft.

The Toronto Raptors are the first NBA team to make the NBA finals but there has been a Canadian and Hamilton made piece involved for over three decades.

Ron Foxcroft of FOX 40 whistle shares the story.