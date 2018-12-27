Ron Foxcroft named to the Order of Canada

Burlington businessman, philanthropist and basketball referee Ron Foxcroft is among 103 Canadians who’ve just been named to the Order of Canada.

Foxcroft is being honoured for his contributions as a sports referee, inventor, entrepreneur and engaged community leader.

He invented the world’s first pealess whistle dubbed the Fox 40 which can be used in all conditions, even in space. Fox 40 whistles became the standard for referees and officials in numerous major professional sports leagues including the NFL, CFL, NHL, NCAA and NBA.

Foxcroft’s company, Fox 40 International Inc., is based out of Hamilton and makes 11,000 whistles a day.

The Hamilton-native’s distinguished career as a referee was highlighted by officiating the 1976 Olympic Gold Medal basketball game as well as Michael Jordan’s first college game in the Sweet 16. He was named by Referee Magazine as one of the 52 most influential persons in North American Officiating history.

In 2016, Foxcroft was awarded with the Prestigious “Gold Whistle Award” by the National Association of Sports Officials, the highest honour a sports official can receive.

Foxcroft will be invested into the Order of Canada next summer.