Roberto Osuna assault case returns to court in Toronto

Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s assault case will return to a Toronto courtroom Tuesday morning.

Osuna was charged with assault in May after an alleged domestic incident.

According to his lawyer, the 23-year-old is remorseful over the incident but plans to plead not guilty if the case goes to trial.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games by Major League Baseball for violating the domestic violence policy. He was later dealt to the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays and Astros are currently in the midst of a three-game series in Toronto.



