Robert Mueller’s investigation finds Donald Trump did not conspire with Russia

Category: Canada & The World, News
Attorney General William Barr saying Mueller’s investigation did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute the president for obstruction of justice.

The report also does not recommend any further indictments. The 22 month long investigation led to charges against 37 people, including six trump associates, 26 Russians and three Russian companies.

Seven people have pleaded guilty and trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen was convicted at trial.

Trump tweeting that the findings were a complete exoneration. Mueller’s report however clearly states that while there was no collusion, it does not exonerate Trump



