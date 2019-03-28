;
Robert Badgerow, tried 4 times for murder, appeals conviction again

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: appeal, courts, murder, robert badgerow


Robert Badgerow, who’s been tried four times in a 1981 homicide is taking his case to the province’s highest court, again.

Badgerow is asking the court of appeal to overturn his conviction and put the case on hold indefinitely.  He was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Hamilton nursing student, Diane Werendowicz.

Badgerow was arrested 17 years later and was eventually convicted, but the verdict was overturned on appeal.  His second and third trials resulted in hung juries.  A fourth trial was allowed with new evidence and ended with a conviction, but Badgerow says the judge made legal errors.

If a stay is not granted, Badgerow’s lawyers are asking the court to order a fifth trial.

 

Lisa Hepfner will have the latest on the Evening News at 6 p.m. 



