Robbery turns into knife fight

A robbery turned into a knife/machete fight at a gas station in Alabama. By the looks of it, the clerk wasn’t going down easy. Surveillance cameras show how a daring robbery played out at a gas station. The clerk made for a surprising turn of events. It happened early this morning and according to police, the thief walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. That’s when he pulled out a knife at the counter.

What he didn’t expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own. The thief tries to run away at that point, but the clerk remotely locks the door. That’s when a full on knife fight broke out tearing up the store. The assailant eventually escaped the store by throwing something through the window but the clerk chased him outside. That’s when a second suspect comes into play.

A woman was waiting outside the store near the suspect’s car. She allegedly also pulled out a knife. When the clerk chased the first suspect out and also started fighting with the clerk, the thief ran back inside the store and took the cash drawer out of the register. But the clerk didn’t make the suspect’s getaway easy, pounding on their car with his machete, he told police that he wanted to leave enough marks on the vehicle so that they could easily recognize it a dangerous chain of events.

The man and woman were able to get away, but they were arrested by police a short time later and were charged with robbery and other offenses. The clerk was not injured.