Robbery at EB Games in Ancaster
Hamilton Police Service and the BEAR Unit are investigating after an EB Games on Golf Links Road in Ancaster was broken into Wednesday morning.
Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. for a commercial alarm.
Upon arrival, it was apparent the front of the store was heavily damaged.
Police say an unknown suspect or suspects drove a pickup truck into the store to gain access.
No one was injured. No suspect or vehicle description has been released, but they are looking for a pick up with damage to the front end.
Some electronics were taken, but a complete inventory list is not yet available.
Police were unable to comment on any similarity with a Jan. 5 incident at an EB Games on Rymal Rd.
Commenting Guidelines