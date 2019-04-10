Rob Hitchcock to be added to Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour

Former Ticat Rob Hitchcock will be inducted to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons field on Friday October, 4, 2019.

His name and number 42 will join the other 23 inductees on the upper facade on the west side of the stadium during halftime.

Hitchcock played 200 games over 12 seasons, winning a Grey Cup in 1999 with the Ticats. He currently holds the franchise records for combined tackles (606) , defensive tackles (484) and special teams tackles(122).

In a press release Hitchcock said, “It’s such an honour and privilege to be associated with the great players already recognized on the wall. Just thinking about my name and number up there for my family, friends and fans to see gives me chills. When Mr. Young gave me the news, I was emotional, happy, excited and most of all, grateful. All my teammates and coaches that I was fortunate enough to play with over the years all had a part in me being chosen for this great honour.”

Hitchcock will join the names of, Rocky DiPietro, Bernie Faloney, Ellison Kelly, Angelo Mosca, Tommy Joe Coffey, Garney Henley, John Barrow, Ben Zambiasi, Ralph Sazio, Grover Covington, Jake Gaudaur, Earl Winfield, Bill Danychuk, Joe Zuger, Less Browne, Don Sutherin, Vince Scott, Tommy Grant, Paul Osbaldiston, Pete Neumann, Bob Krouse, Willie Bethea and Joe Montford.