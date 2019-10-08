Road reopens following police investigation in Hamilton

Hamilton police say charges are likely pending following a police investigation early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Walnut St. and Main St. around 7 a.m. for a person in crisis.

Walnut St. was shut down from Main St. East to Jackson St. East while police were on scene.

A man was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. and police say charges are pending.

The street has since reopened.