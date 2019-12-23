Road rage incident over parking spot results in several charges: OPP

A 24-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an argument over a parking spot turned violent in Simcoe.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a road rage incident at a local business on Queensway East just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Police say two drivers were engaged in a confrontation over a parking spot when one of the drivers left the area.

The other driver followed and both vehicles stopped on Ireland Rd. One of the drivers got out of his car and damaged the other vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was located after it was involved in a collision with a parked car at a business on Norfolk St. South.

Jordie Smith, of Norfolk County, is facing a slew of charges including dangerous operation, mischief, fail to stop after accident and race a motor vehicle.