Road rage during winter storm ends with several charges for Hamilton man

Hamilton police have laid several charges against a Hamilton man, after a road rage incident during Saturday’s snow storm.

Shortly after 5 p.m, police say two drivers got into a verbal confrontation outside their cars at a red light at the intersection of Mohawk Rd. and Upper Wellington St. after one cut off the other. They got back into their vehicles and the driver of a Toyota Rav4 then rammed the Honda Civic from behind and pushed it into an intersection.

The Rav4 then fled the scene and the Honda driver followed to an address on Warren Ave. When the Honda driver exited his vehicle the Rav4 driver pulled a knife. Police say the Honda driver used his snow brush to shield himself and push the knife away.

The 24-year-old Rav4 driver from Hamilton is facing several criminal charges, including dangerous operation and assault

with a weapon.

If anyone witnessed or has information about this case please call Mountain Uniform Patrol Staff Sergeant at (905)546-3886.