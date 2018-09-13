;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Road closures in effect for Supercrawl in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, supercrawl, traffic

Supercrawl

A number of road closures will be in effect starting early Thursday for Supercrawl 2018 in Hamilton.

The free arts and music festival runs from September 13 to 16 and is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary.

James St. North will be closed from King St. to Strachan St. from 1 a.m. Thursday until Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting at 1 a.m. Friday, York Blvd. will be closed between Bay St. and Hughson St. until 1 a.m. on Monday.

A section of Murray St., Colborne St., Mulberry St., Vine St., and Rebecca St. near James St. will be closed during the festival.

For more information on the road closures, click here.



LATEST STORIES

Supercrawl 2018

Outdoor style

Grimsby Author Series

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php