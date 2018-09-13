Road closures in effect for Supercrawl in Hamilton

A number of road closures will be in effect starting early Thursday for Supercrawl 2018 in Hamilton.

The free arts and music festival runs from September 13 to 16 and is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary.

James St. North will be closed from King St. to Strachan St. from 1 a.m. Thursday until Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting at 1 a.m. Friday, York Blvd. will be closed between Bay St. and Hughson St. until 1 a.m. on Monday.

A section of Murray St., Colborne St., Mulberry St., Vine St., and Rebecca St. near James St. will be closed during the festival.

