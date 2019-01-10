Restoration of Westdale Theatre near completion

;
Restoration work on the Westdale Theatre is almost completed.

As crews put the finishing touches on the inside of the theatre, a local sign company is getting ready to install the most important part, the marquee.

The team at Sunset Neon in East Hamilton is trying to make the new Westdale Theatre sign look as close to the original as possible.

Now it won’t be exactly like the old sign.

The original marquee was destroyed in 1969.

The Westdale Cinema Group raised 4.5 million dollars to buy the theatre and restore it. They even had some help from Hamilton’s own Martin Short.

The new sign will be going up on Friday of next week, and the Westdale Theatre will reopen on Valentines Day to a special showing of Casablanca.

Sunset Neon is also working on the old Sanderson Centre sign from Brantford. It was bought by the owner of the Playhouse Theatre on Sherman Avenue North, and will go up at that theatre.



