Residents left homeless after fire at Hamilton apartment building

A suspicious fire has caused extensive damage to a Hamilton apartment building and left several residents without a home.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the three-storey building at 241 Gibson Ave. near Barton St. and Sherman Ave.

Viewer video shows a top floor unit of the building completely engulfed in flames with large plumes of black smoke filling the air.

Firefighters quickly entered the building and began to battle the blaze while other crew members searched for residents.

Officials say the fire was contained to a third-floor unit and everyone managed to get out safely.

The first and second floors suffered some water damage.

The Red Cross arrived on scene to provide assistance to those who were left homeless by the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. The fire has been deemed suspicious.

Damage has been estimated at $110,000.