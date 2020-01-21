Residents call 911 after hearing gunshots in Hamilton neighbourhood

Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.

Residents in the area of Glen Castle Dr. and Mount Albion Rd. called police after hearing gunshots around 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered a home had been struck by bullets which caused some property damage.

No injuries were reported to police.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but do not have any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Sam Khalil at 905-546-2933 or Acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.