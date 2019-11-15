Resident rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns in Hamilton house fire

A Hamilton resident has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns in a house fire.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Cannon St. East around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

A 50-year-old resident was rushed to a local trauma centre for burns and smoke inhalation. The victim is currently in life-threatening condition.

Police say the cause of the fire is not known but it is not being investigated as suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and is expected to be on scene Friday morning.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.