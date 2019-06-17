Reports of shots fired at Raptors rally

Police say shots have been fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.

Fans could be seen running from Nathan Phillips Square, some in the crowd said they had not heard any shots but rushed from the area as others panicked.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip’s Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019



The festivities, which were briefly suspended, carried on even as dozens of fans ran in several directions at the south end of the square.