Reports of shots fired at Raptors rally
Police say shots have been fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.
Fans could be seen running from Nathan Phillips Square, some in the crowd said they had not heard any shots but rushed from the area as others panicked.
SHOOTING:
Nathan Phillip’s Square
-Bay St and Albert St
-Police have located 2 victims
-Injuries serious but not life threatening
-2 people in custody
-2 firearms recovered
-Investigating
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019
The festivities, which were briefly suspended, carried on even as dozens of fans ran in several directions at the south end of the square.
.@CHCHTV @CHCHNews safe but I heard 4 rapid bursts and just chaos. Everyone just scattered. Tried to get inside the Sheraton and they locked the doors, security came out and didn’t let anyone in. There was a couple seconds of calm when more running. Everyone was sprinting.
— Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCHCH) June 17, 2019
