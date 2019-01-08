Report says Ontario’s animal cruelty laws should be enforced by public sector

A new report from two animal rights groups says Ontario’s animal cruelty laws should be enforced by the public sector instead of the OSPCA (The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The report by Zoocheck and Animal Alliance of Canada “New directions for animal welfare in Ontario” lays out a vision for animal welfare reform.

It suggests launching a new provincial government commission to oversee animal welfare law enforcement.

This would include welfare law enforcement – frontline investigators, police officers and various ministry inspectors and veterinarians.

Zoocheck executive director Rob Laidlaw says a commission could address long-standing complaints about the lack of oversight, transparency and accountability at the province’s animal welfare agency.

The report comes days after an Ontario Judge struck down the police powers granted to the OSPCA.

The Judge said the powers were provided without proper accountability and transparency.

The provincial government has a year to re-write the laws that govern the organization.