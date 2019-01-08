;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Report says Ontario’s animal cruelty laws should be enforced by public sector

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: animal welfare, ontario government, ospca

A new report from two animal rights groups says Ontario’s animal cruelty laws should be enforced by the public sector instead of the OSPCA (The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

The report by Zoocheck and Animal Alliance of Canada “New directions for animal welfare in Ontario” lays out a vision for animal welfare reform.

It suggests launching a new provincial government commission to oversee animal welfare law enforcement.

This would include welfare law enforcement –  frontline investigators, police officers and various ministry inspectors and veterinarians.

Zoocheck executive director Rob Laidlaw says a commission could address long-standing complaints about the lack of oversight, transparency and accountability at the province’s animal welfare agency.

The report comes days after an Ontario Judge struck down the police powers granted to the OSPCA.

The Judge said the powers were provided without proper accountability and transparency.

The provincial government has a year to re-write the laws that govern the organization.

 



LATEST STORIES

Report says Ontario's animal cruelty laws should be enforced by public sector

Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash pleads guilty

Hamilton Police warns public to take precautions with Kijiji transactions after gunpoint robbery

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php